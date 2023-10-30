Myecfo LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

