Myecfo LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.99. 2,172,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,631. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

