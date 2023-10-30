Myecfo LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,314. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

