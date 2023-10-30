Myecfo LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Myecfo LLC owned 0.20% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

