Myecfo LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 583,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,307. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

