Myecfo LLC Purchases Shares of 48,065 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 442,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

