Myecfo LLC Purchases Shares of 508,588 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 508,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,598,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 15.4% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

