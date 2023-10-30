Myecfo LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

