Myecfo LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.92. 413,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

