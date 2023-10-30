Myecfo LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 400,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

