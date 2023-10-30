Myecfo LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. 325,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

