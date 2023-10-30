Myecfo LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.17. 77,053,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,444,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

