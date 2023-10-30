Myecfo LLC Takes $930,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. 3,183,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

