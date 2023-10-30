Myecfo LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,574. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

