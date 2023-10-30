NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

NanoXplore Price Performance

NNXPF stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

