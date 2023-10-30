Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

