Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Price Performance
