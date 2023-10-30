Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

