Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCPL stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Netcapital has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.04.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netcapital stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.97% of Netcapital worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

