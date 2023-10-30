NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s previous close.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $6.70 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

