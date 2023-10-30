Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Reduced by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,977 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.2% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

