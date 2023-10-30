Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 130.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIO were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Stock Performance
NYSE:NIO opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
