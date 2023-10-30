Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NROM stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

