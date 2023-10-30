Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,240,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,229 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.93.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nomura Stock Down 1.0 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nomura by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 167.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 583,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
