Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.15.

NYSE NSC opened at $184.53 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

