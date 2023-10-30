Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.35.

Northland Power Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$19.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.60. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.76 and a 12 month high of C$41.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2946545 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

