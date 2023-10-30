Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NUE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.74. 283,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,436. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock worth $3,793,886 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

