Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $212,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

