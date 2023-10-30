Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Survey

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 2.23 $56.73 million $0.14 96.64 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.86 billion 0.41 -$5.97 billion N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nuvei has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 2 11 0 2.85 Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 2 0 0 1.67

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $35.71, indicating a potential upside of 163.96%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 2.03% 6.83% 3.42% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvei beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

