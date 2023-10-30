ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

