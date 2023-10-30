Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 358,336 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

