Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $368.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.