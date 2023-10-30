OLD Republic International Corp Has $78.74 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,340. The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

