OLD Republic International Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.46. 5,432,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,056,023. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

