ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,989,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,999. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

