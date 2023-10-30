ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on ON
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.