ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.