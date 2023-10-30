ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.81.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

