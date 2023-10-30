ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.27 EPS.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.