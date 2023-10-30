ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

