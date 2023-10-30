Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Lowered to $35.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,704.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.