O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.90 on Monday, hitting $936.46. 79,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,899. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

