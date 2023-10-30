Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Pi Financial

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ODV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Development to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.4670913 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
