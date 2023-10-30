Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 1,144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,427.3 days.

Outokumpu Oyj Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

