Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humana Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE HUM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,401. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.10.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
