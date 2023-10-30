Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 617 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 258.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 93,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 152,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 7,866,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,026,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

