Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $932.49. 117,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

