Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.48. 3,962,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

