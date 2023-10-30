Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $828.36. 616,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,935. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.36 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $810.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

