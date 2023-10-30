Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.