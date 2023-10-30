Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -502.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

