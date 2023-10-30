Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$25.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.05). Parex Resources had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 7.0082873 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

